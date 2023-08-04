Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Claims He Went for a Drive Alone on the Night of the Brutal Slayings

"Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone," his attorneys' Wednesday, August 2, court filing read. "Often he would go for drives at night. He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022."

Although alibis require that the defendant name a specific location where they allegedly were at the time the crime took place, Kohberger's lawyers stated that he was not "claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time" and that there is "not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022 and early morning November 13, 2022."

However, they argued that they still wanted to put forth the alibi because "Kohberger has complied to the extent possible at this time."