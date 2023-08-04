Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Claims He Went for a Drive Alone on the Night of the Brutal Slayings
Bryan Kohberger's legal team claimed in a recent court filing that their client was out for a drive alone with no witnesses to verify his whereabouts on the night that four University of Idaho students were viciously murdered.
"Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone," his attorneys' Wednesday, August 2, court filing read. "Often he would go for drives at night. He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022."
Although alibis require that the defendant name a specific location where they allegedly were at the time the crime took place, Kohberger's lawyers stated that he was not "claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time" and that there is "not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022 and early morning November 13, 2022."
However, they argued that they still wanted to put forth the alibi because "Kohberger has complied to the extent possible at this time."
"Corroborating evidence may come from cross examination of state’s witnesses," the court documents continued. "Corroborating evidence may come from presentation of defense experts."
His attorney also said that Kohberger was "aware of and will comply with his continuing duty to disclose information."
As OK! previously reported, the former criminology student was arrested last December for the murders of University of Idaho attendees Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, and was later allegedly linked to the scene of the crime through his father's DNA.
Authorities have not released information on Kohberger's potential motive for the horrific crime.
When asked to enter his plea at his Monday, May 22, arraignment, the judge was eventually forced to enter a plea of "not guilty" on Kohberger's behalf after the 28-year-old remained silent in court.
Prosecutors announced earlier this year that if Kohberger is found guilty of the murders, they will be pursuing the death penalty rather than life in prison.
