'I've Been to Mar-a-Lago Four or Five Times': Influencer Brags About Dining With Barron Trump
March 19 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
In a new Netflix documentary titled Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, male influencer Justin Waller bragged about having dinner with Barron Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Barron, the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump, has been linked to prominent figures in the online "manosphere" community, a subculture often associated with misogynistic views and male supremacy. These connections have become a topic of public scrutiny since the documentary debuted.
The documentary highlights that these influencers, who often promote “anti-woke” or hyper-masculine content, have gained access to the president's inner circle through his son.
Justin told The New York Times in an explosive December 2025 investigative report that he plays a "big brother" role to Donald's teenage son, reportedly advising him on personal matters, such as dating.
Justin has described his own marriage as being one-sided monogamy, in which his wife remains loyal to him while he is free to have relationships outside the marriage.
“I love women,” he said when asked about his situation.
Justin also claimed that he and Barron participated in a Zoom call with Andrew Tate while Barron was visiting Justin’s tailor.
Justin, a business partner of controversial British former kickboxer Andrew, claimed to have visited the Palm Beach club multiple times to get closer to the president.
Justin stated, "I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago. I met Donald that night. I've been to Mar-a-Lago four or five times.”
Photos from the event, shared on social media long before the documentary's release, show Barron alongside other influencers and businesspeople, including podcaster Patrick Bet-David, MMA fighter Colby Covington and conservative influencer Bo Loudon.
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During the call, they reportedly discussed how legal prosecutions against the Tate brothers — Andrew and his brother Tristan —were an effort to "silence them.”
Andrew has been formally indicted on rape and human trafficking charges in Romania and is facing additional criminal and civil charges for similar offenses in the United Kingdom.
As of early 2026, he remains under criminal investigation in multiple jurisdictions and has not been convicted of these crimes.
In May 2025, British prosecutors authorized 11 criminal charges against Tristan, including rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm, related to one complainant.
Melania Trump has reportedly been "furious" about breaches of Barron's privacy, specifically when photos of him at Mar-a-Lago have been leaked online.
She has emphasized that anyone caught filming or photographing him could face being banned from the club.
Barron is a sophomore at New York University, reportedly studying at the Washington, D.C., campus.
Most recently, the president's youngest son acted as a remote witness in a U.K. rape case, having previously reported an assault of a friend.