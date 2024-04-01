OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disables Instagram Comments as He Returns to Social Media With Photos of Daughter Amid Trafficking Investigation

sean diddy combs instagram comments photos daughter trafficking investigation
Source: @diddy/Instagram/MEGA
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs isn't letting a federal home raid and a serious s-- trafficking investigation stop him from posting on Instagram.

The renowned rapper uploaded photos of his daughter Love, 1, to the social media app on Sunday, March 31, in celebration of Easter — however, his comments section was muted following a string of sexual assault lawsuits filed against him in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs instagram comments photos daughter trafficking investigation
Source: @diddy/Instagram

Sean 'Diddy' Combs shares his daughter Love, 1, with ex Dana Tran.

"HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love," Combs captioned an Instagram carousel of images of his and ex Dana Tran's 17-month-old girl.

In the sweet snaps of the little one, Love could be seen posing in a floral dress and matching pink purse. She layered the look with a light pink coat and white tights. The cute couture was completed with a pair of pink ballet flats featuring pearl detailed bows at the toe part of the shoe.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs instagram comments photos daughter trafficking investigation
Source: MEGA

The rapper disabled his Instagram comments section amid several sexual assault related lawsuits against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs' comments section was likely muted in an effort to block out messages related to federal Homeland Security agents raiding his Miami, Los Angeles and New York homes on Monday, March 25. Tran similarly had her comments section filtered out and limited.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several individuals were handcuffed at the scene — including the "I'll Be Missing You" singer's sons Justin, 30, and King Combs, 26.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs instagram comments photos daughter trafficking investigation
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home was raided last week in connection to a s-- trafficking investigation.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
Article continues below advertisement

The raid was conducted in connection to an ongoing human trafficking investigation involving Diddy after five different lawsuits were filed against the 54-year-old for a variety of intense accusations — including s-- trafficking, rape, sexual assault and physical abuse.

The award-winning artist has done nothing but deny all allegations made against him, and instead opted to flee the country while his homes were swarmed by officers last week.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs instagram comments photos daughter trafficking investigation
Source: MEGA

The award-winning artist has denied any wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2023, his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was among the first to slam Diddy with disturbing accusations spanning across more than a decade throughout their relationship from 2005-2018.

Liza Gardner and Joie Dickerson-Neal also filed court papers accusing the A-lister of sexually assaulting them. A third woman, opting to identify as Jane Doe, additionally claimed Diddy and two other men gang-raped her when she was 17 and the rapper was 34.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In February, Diddy was hit with accusations of sexual harassment, drugging and threatening Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones for more than a year, per court documents.

Diddy released a statement after the first four lawsuits were filed against him, declaring in December 2023: "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he concluded at the time.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.