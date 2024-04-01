Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disables Instagram Comments as He Returns to Social Media With Photos of Daughter Amid Trafficking Investigation

The renowned rapper uploaded photos of his daughter Love , 1, to the social media app on Sunday, March 31, in celebration of Easter — however, his comments section was muted following a string of sexual assault lawsuits filed against him in recent months.

Sean "Diddy" Combs isn't letting a federal home raid and a serious s-- trafficking investigation stop him from posting on Instagram.

"HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love," Combs captioned an Instagram carousel of images of his and ex Dana Tran's 17-month-old girl.

In the sweet snaps of the little one, Love could be seen posing in a floral dress and matching pink purse. She layered the look with a light pink coat and white tights. The cute couture was completed with a pair of pink ballet flats featuring pearl detailed bows at the toe part of the shoe.