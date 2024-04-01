Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disables Instagram Comments as He Returns to Social Media With Photos of Daughter Amid Trafficking Investigation
Sean "Diddy" Combs isn't letting a federal home raid and a serious s-- trafficking investigation stop him from posting on Instagram.
The renowned rapper uploaded photos of his daughter Love, 1, to the social media app on Sunday, March 31, in celebration of Easter — however, his comments section was muted following a string of sexual assault lawsuits filed against him in recent months.
"HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love," Combs captioned an Instagram carousel of images of his and ex Dana Tran's 17-month-old girl.
In the sweet snaps of the little one, Love could be seen posing in a floral dress and matching pink purse. She layered the look with a light pink coat and white tights. The cute couture was completed with a pair of pink ballet flats featuring pearl detailed bows at the toe part of the shoe.
Combs' comments section was likely muted in an effort to block out messages related to federal Homeland Security agents raiding his Miami, Los Angeles and New York homes on Monday, March 25. Tran similarly had her comments section filtered out and limited.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several individuals were handcuffed at the scene — including the "I'll Be Missing You" singer's sons Justin, 30, and King Combs, 26.
The raid was conducted in connection to an ongoing human trafficking investigation involving Diddy after five different lawsuits were filed against the 54-year-old for a variety of intense accusations — including s-- trafficking, rape, sexual assault and physical abuse.
The award-winning artist has done nothing but deny all allegations made against him, and instead opted to flee the country while his homes were swarmed by officers last week.
In November 2023, his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was among the first to slam Diddy with disturbing accusations spanning across more than a decade throughout their relationship from 2005-2018.
Liza Gardner and Joie Dickerson-Neal also filed court papers accusing the A-lister of sexually assaulting them. A third woman, opting to identify as Jane Doe, additionally claimed Diddy and two other men gang-raped her when she was 17 and the rapper was 34.
In February, Diddy was hit with accusations of sexual harassment, drugging and threatening Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones for more than a year, per court documents.
Diddy released a statement after the first four lawsuits were filed against him, declaring in December 2023: "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he concluded at the time.