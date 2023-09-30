Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Glitzy and 'Perfect' Vow Renewal: There Was 'a Piano at Every Turn'
That's amore!
Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend invited their loved ones — including their four kids — to Lake Como, Italy, to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, and an insider spills that the shindig was one to remember.
"Chrissy and John have been through so much in the past few years. It’s pushed their relationship to the limit," the source spilled to a magazine, possibly referring to the model's live-saving abortion. "So they wanted to renew their commitment to each other in the place where they got married and where they spent some of the happiest days of their lives."
Every detail of the event, "the flowers, the food, the music — the whole vow renewal was perfect," the insider gushed, noting there was "a piano at every turn."
Teigen raved over the festivties in an Instagram post that featured photos of family and the gorgeous scenery.
"I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together," she wrote in the caption. "All i can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives."
It's likely that the lovebirds had at least one nanny around to help with their pack of kids: daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 8 months, as well as sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 3 months.
Either way, The Voice coach, 44, insisted he and the cookbook author, 37, aren't too stressed about parenting four children.
"We are very outnumbered now. We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely," the EGOT winner gushed in an interview. "They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."
As OK! reported, the two welcomed their youngest tots within the same year, as they tried via IVF and surrogacy to increase their chances of being successful.
"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promise I would be okay no matter what happened," the model explained of how they made the decision to expand their family.
"I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again. And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos," she continued. "We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."
Not long after, they learned their surrogate was pregnant as well.
