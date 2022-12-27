Kim Kardashian Gives Glimpse Behind The Scenes Of The Kardashian Christmas Party As Kanye West Is Noticeably Absent
Kim Kardashian gave fans even more of a glimpse into the glamorous Kardashian family Christmas Eve party.
On Monday, December 26, the SKIMS mogul shared behind-the-scenes snaps to Instagram of her mom, Kris Jenner, sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, along with her kiddos, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — as well as niece Dream Kardashian — partying at their annual holiday bash.
In the series of pics, Kim, 42, showed the reality stars posing as a group in their red, white and silver gowns, as well as fun solo shots of herself in her glittering ensemble — and a silly moment of the SKKN BY KIM founder trying to wrangle all of her children during the December 24 event.
KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF HER KIDS SINGING KANYE WEST'S SONG AS RAPPER CONTINUES TO MAKE OFFENSIVE REMARKS
The update comes after Kim opened up in an emotional interview about the struggles of coparenting her brood with ex-husband Kanye West, as he's continued to repeat antisemitic remarks.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread," she admitted during the Monday, December 26, episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.
"I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," The Kardashians star revealed.
KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES SHE 'LET GO OF EVERYTHING' WHILE FINALIZING HER DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST
"As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or text back and do what I've got to do but it's like ... I had the best dad. It's hard. Co-parenting is really f**king hard," she continued.
Kim, who was married to the rapper from 2014 to 2022, has dealt with the repercussions of her former husband's outlandish behavior after he has continued his prejudiced rants on social media and bashed his ex-wife in the media throughout the year. However, the mother-of-four has done her best to keep her little ones' vision of their dad pristine.
"Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father. Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids," an insider spilled. "The kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him."