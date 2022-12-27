Kim Kardashian Gives Glimpse Behind The Scenes Of The Kardashian Christmas Party As Kanye West Is Noticeably Absent

The update comes after Kim opened up in an emotional interview about the struggles of coparenting her brood with ex-husband Kanye West, as he's continued to repeat antisemitic remarks.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread," she admitted during the Monday, December 26, episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.