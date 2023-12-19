Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Split Doesn't 'Surprise' Model's Friends: They 'Never Saw Their Relationship Going the Distance'

"Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up," a source spilled to a news publication of Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, noting: "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."

"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the insider added of the brunette bombshell — who was last romantically linked to Devin Booker prior to her and the "I Like It" singer becoming an item.