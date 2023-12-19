Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Split Doesn't 'Surprise' Model's Friends: They 'Never Saw Their Relationship Going the Distance'
Kendall Jenner's friends don't want the model to have a broken heart, but they can't say they didn't see it coming.
Multiple reports recently revealed the 28-year-old had called it quits on her relationship with Bad Bunny, however, the split was far from shocking for pals of The Kardashians star.
"Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up," a source spilled to a news publication of Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, noting: "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."
"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the insider added of the brunette bombshell — who was last romantically linked to Devin Booker prior to her and the "I Like It" singer becoming an item.
The confidante continued: "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."
Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February, when they were spotted on an intimate date in Beverly Hills.
For the most part, the exes kept their relationship private — both never directly confirming they were a couple, but not denying so either.
During an interview with Rolling Stone in June, the "Diles" rapper explained why he stayed mum when it came to defining his and Jenner's romance despite being photographed with her at a Met Gala after-party in New York City and walking somewhat near each other along the red carpet at the exclusive event.
"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," he explained of his decision. "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."
Prior to news breaking about Jenner and Bad Bunny's split, a separate source hinted there might have been trouble in paradise between the two, who never seemed to get full approval the reality star's friends.
"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," the second insider admitted last month. "Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again. That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion."
Jenner started dating Booker in April 2020, but didn't go Instagram official with him until Valentine's Day 2021. The pair parted ways in June 2022 before briefly rekindling their romance until reports confirmed they were done for good in November 2022.
