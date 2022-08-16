OK Magazine
Inside Kim Kardashian's Escape To Idaho — Ziplining With North, Waterskiing & More!

Source: MEGA
Aug. 16 2022

Kim Kardashian shared pictures from her recent outdoor trip with her daughter North — shortly after she split from Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old spent quality time with her friends and her 9-year-old, participating in thrilling outdoor activities. Kardashian explored the wild in a bright neon top, black leggings and large dark shades.

In a photo, the SKIMS founder hugged North — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 45 — as they posed for a selfie together. The duo had a blast during the fun-filled day — and Kardashian also conquered her fear of heights by walking on a suspended bridge.

In another clip, the reality star even ziplined. "My eyes were closed the entire time so I'm glad I have these videos to see how pretty the scenery was," the caption read.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also brought along some friends, as she took a picture with Sarah and Natalie as they hiked through the woods. The trio sported their blue safety helmets while smiling for the snap.

Kardashian also tried waterskiing on her trip to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where she wore a partly unzipped black wetsuit from her brand. The model braved the waves and wasn't afraid of getting right back up after taking a fall.

Kardashian seems like she is taking some much-needed time to herself following the split from the comedian.

Insiders told E! News that the pair had a "lot of love and respect for each other" but found that "long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Pete, however, wants Kim back and is desperate to make things work. An insider told OK! that the comedian is "fighting to save the relationship" and had reached out to Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and some of her famous sisters to see if they could rekindle their romance.

"Pete is convinced that he can win Kim back," the insider said. "Remember, no one thought someone like Pete would ever date someone like Kim in the first place, but he did. Now he is going to win her back."

Kardashian and Davidson shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live when they performed a skit together as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in October. They dated for nine months.

