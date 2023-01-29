Everything To Know About Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey's Post-Divorce Relationship
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey first sparked rumors of romance in 2008 and said "I Do" later that year, after only a few months of dating.
The then-happy couple welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11-years-old, in 2011, but eventually called it quits on their whirlwind relationship in 2014.
Over the years, the Masked Singer host has claimed he doesn't have any "ill will" against the pop star, and that they are both focused on "putting the kids first" — but it isn't always easy.
Earlier this year, Cannon even admitted that the demise of his relationship with Carey had turned him off of the idea of legal marriages entirely.
"Getting the government involved, nah. We can go have a ceremony somewhere," he explained on the "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" podcast in May of last year. "That to me was one of the greatest experiences of my life and for that to come to an end as well, why would I go back if I couldn't make that work out right?"
As for the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer, despite doing their best to have a healthy coparenting relationship, the arrival of Cannon's ten other children — born to five separate mothers and former partners of the television personality — is said to have put a strain on their bond.
Cannon shares Golden “Sagon,” Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and Zen, who tragically passed away in December 2021, and Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott.
As OK! reported in December, a source spilled Carey — who allegedly doesn't interact at all with the mothers of her ex's other children — wished that Cannon could "carve out" more time with the twins as he juggles parenting twelve kids.
Cannon himself also confessed to feeling guilty that he doesn't have the opportunity to "spend enough time" with all of his kids because he's "constantly working" and "spread thin" because of the amount of children he has.
However, it appears that Carey is done waiting for there to be a change. The songstress is allegedly preparing to file for full custody of the twins.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn't see much of them," an insider dished earlier this month. "She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."
Cannon told People he doesn't have any "ill will" towards Carey.