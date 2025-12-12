EXCLUSIVE Inside Taylor Swift's Most Bizarre Christmas Chart Battle Yet — With Mom of Ex She Dissed as 'Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' Source: MEGA The mom of Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy is rivaling her with a Christmas song. Aaron Tinney Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Taylor Swift is facing one of her strangest year-end showdowns yet, as she squares off with Denise Welch in a Christmas chart battle shaped as much by old relationship drama as by new holiday releases. OK! can reveal the clash centers on both stars' bids for the U.K.'s coveted Christmas No. 1 spot, coming two years after 35-year-old Swift's brief 2023 romance with Welch's son, Matty Healy, 36, sparked a swirl of fan speculation, lyrical decoding and family-side-eye. Swift's tracks "Opalite" and "Elizabeth Taylor," neither of which has reached No. 1, are being lined up as contenders by the Official Charts Company, while Welch, 67, is pushing her unapologetically camp single "Slayyy Bells" – billed as "the hyper-pop Christmas banger of 2025."

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift previously dated Matty Healy.

The showdown follows fans insisting Swift alluded to Healy in her song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," in which she is said to be accusing him of "ghosting" her and questioning the sincerity of their relationship. She is said to be singing about him when she mentions a man in a "Jehovah's Witness suit," trying to buy drugs from friends of hers, and eventually asking if their past together was just a "sparkling summer" he wanted to ruin.

Source: MEGA Matty Healy's mom, Denise Welch, previously shaded Taylor Swift.

It also comes after Welch made comments about Swift's relationship with her son when she appeared on Andy Cohen's podcast this summer. Welch was asked by Cohen what she thought of the fallout following her 1975 star son's relationship with Swift. She sneered: "Not being her mother-in-law is a role that I'm glad that I lost." Welch added: "Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just, you know, it was tricky. But, listen, you're not allowed to say anything, but then she writes a whole album about it?" That album, The Tortured Poets Department, arrived in April 2024 and was widely read by critics and fans as a lyrical excavation of Swift's time with Healy, with songs such as "Guilty as Sin?" and "The Black Dog" interpreted as nods to him.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift allegedly alluded to Matty Healy in some of her songs.

Welch, who once posed cheerily for selfies with Swift during the pop phenomenon's short-lived romance with her son, had largely avoided speaking publicly about the breakup until that podcast appearance. Now, the pair are unexpectedly aligned in a high-stakes holiday music scramble. Welch's "Slayyy Bells" – complete with tongue-in-cheek lines such as "We're serving looks, not turkey" and "It's time to put the slay in sleighbells" – is aiming squarely at the novelty-hit lane that has previously propelled acts such as LadBaby to No 1. Announcing the single on Instagram, British actress and TV host Welch told fans: "My message to you is, however you spend your holidays, have lots and lots of fun, hun." Industry sources say Swift will be paying close attention to how Welch's song does.

Source: MEGA Denise Welch is seemingly competing with Taylor Swift's music.