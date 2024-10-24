'Pretentious': Matty Healy Gets Backlash as He's Accused of Shading Ex Taylor Swift and Calling Their Relationship a 'Casual Romantic Liaison'
Matty Healy's recent interview isn't going over well with Swifties.
Though the singer never mentioned ex Taylor Swift by name while on the Tuesday, October 22, episode of the "Doomscroll" podcast, he appeared to shade the Grammy winner and their short-lived romance when he discussed the inspiration for his songwriting.
Healy, 35, acknowledged he "became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons" over the past year, and while "a lot of artists" — such as the blonde beauty, 34 — like to "address" the rumors about them via their songs, he isn't interested in doing so with his band The 1975.
"Maybe on my first record, when it was very much a series of journal entries, like little bits of heartache, I used to write about relationships a lot more and stuff like that," he noted. "But honestly I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be, that I’ve kind of become known for just because I was famous."
"I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from and I’m just not interested in it," the British star continued, possibly referring to how Swift's tracks such as "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" are believed to be about him.
"The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting," he said.
Swift's legions of admirers were quick to defend her and pointed out that Healy didn't treat their relationship as "casual" when they dated for a few months last year.
"'Casual' yet at his concert he mouthed I love you while dedicating his song 'About You' to her which everyone saw sooo….. yeah," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "He’s possibly a bit guilty of what they call love bombing."
"He just seems like a guy that would lead a girl on. And for something so casual, he was seen at her concerts and going on dates with her....all while he had his own concerts halfway across the world," a third person penned of his past efforts to support Swift, while another called his comments "pretentious."
As OK! reported, both singers have since moved on, as it was revealed in June that Healy is engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel after less than a year of dating.
Meanwhile, the "Karma" vocalist and NFL star Travis Kelce have been inseparable since they went public with their romance in September 2023.