City Views, Marble Bathtubs and More! Inside Taylor Swift's Lavish $25,000 Per Night Sydney Hotel Suite: Photos

The suite, which is situated on the 88th floor, comes equipped with two levels that boast sweeping views of the city, a living area, kitchen, bar, pool table, and a media room.

The decor features a marble spa bath with matching accent walls and countertop, while the dining room is very spacious with room for 12 people to gather for a meal. The property also has an open-air terrace with a heated, private infinity pool.

The place will be great for Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to unwind following his huge Super Bowl win if he meets up with his lady Down Under.