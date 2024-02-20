City Views, Marble Bathtubs and More! Inside Taylor Swift's Lavish $25,000 Per Night Sydney Hotel Suite: Photos
Taylor Swift's Australian pad is beyond lavish!
While the pop icon, 34, continues playing to sold-out crowds, she's staying in the Crown Towers' presidential villa in Sydney's Barangaroo for a whopping $25,000 per night.
The suite, which is situated on the 88th floor, comes equipped with two levels that boast sweeping views of the city, a living area, kitchen, bar, pool table, and a media room.
The decor features a marble spa bath with matching accent walls and countertop, while the dining room is very spacious with room for 12 people to gather for a meal. The property also has an open-air terrace with a heated, private infinity pool.
The place will be great for Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to unwind following his huge Super Bowl win if he meets up with his lady Down Under.
The tight end's father, Ed Kelce, recently hinted that his son might be going to see Swift in Australia. "I don't know, I'd heard a rumor to that, and I've got to call into him, I wouldn't be surprised if he does," the patriarch spilled in a recent interview.
"I think she's very down to earth, a very grounded person," Ed, 51, said of Travis, 34, dating the "Shake It Off" singer. "When you consider all the attention and adulation that follows her, it's kind of remarkable that she is just like the girl next door. That's the only way I can put it really."
"She is the least bit obsessed with her fame, she accepts it and she loves what she does, very hard worker, very shrewd businesswoman, she puts everything into these shows," he added.
The Hollywood power couple's bond has only strengthened since first going public with their relationship in September 2023. "It's not a question of if, it's when," a source claimed of a possible proposal. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."
"He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He's fully committed to their relationship."
According to insiders close to the hitmaker, the NFL star won't have to worry about her shutting down a possible engagement. "There's no doubt she'll say yes without a second thought," the insider said. "Her head is in the clouds."
Scroll through the gallery to see the superstar's lavish Sydney suite.
Swift will be able to unwind from her grueling world tour high above the Sydney harbor.
The Grammy winner can soak in the tub while enjoying stunning views of the city.
The suite allows occupants to host about a dozen people at the table for a meal.
The marble accents give the space a lavish touch.
Swift will no doubt enjoy the floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow for plenty of natural light.
The main bedroom comes equipped with a sitting area and curtains for ultimate privacy.