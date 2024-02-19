Travis Kelce Spoiled Girlfriend Taylor Swift With $13K Worth of Valentine's Day Gifts Ahead of Her Australia Tour Stop
Hopefully Taylor Swift's first Valentine's Day with Travis Kelce exceeded even her most "Wildest Dreams."
Instead of spending the holiday of love with her boyfriend on Wednesday, February 14, the pop star arrived in Melbourne, Australia, for a series of shows — just days after flying from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas, Nev., to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII.
Kelce didn't let the pair's extremely busy schedules stop him from celebrating his and Swift's "Love Story," however, as he showered the blonde beauty with more than $13,000 worth of gifts for Valentine's Day, according to a new report.
Upon arrival in Melbourne, Swift was allegedly faced with 250 eternity roses sent to her from Kelce, a news publication dished.
The flowers were set in a "monumental round Parisian-inspired Hat Box," and costed a total of $2,100, per the outlet.
The three-time Super Bowl champion didn't stop there, as Swift was greeted with 250 more roses soon after the first order arrived, though this $2,100 set of flowers were reportedly hot pink.
Kelce additionally spoiled Swift with a handmade rose sculpture, worth $3,100, the report revealed.
"Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers," a source spilled to the news publication of the floral-themed Valentine's Day presents.
According to the insider, Kelce also showered Swift with gifts as a toast to the European leg of Swift's tour, as he gave her a Dior black beret, retailing for $1,100 and a Bottega Veneta purse worth $5,100.
If it wasn't clear enough how much Kelce loves his girlfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made sure to spell it out for the public during a pre-game interview ahead of the Super Bowl.
"Taylor's in my life now," Kelce declared before the big game, which took place on Sunday, February 11. "I know what me and Taylor have is special."
"We've got her part of chiefs kingdom and sure enough that brought an entire entourage of human beings that love to support her and love to support what she’s about. It’s been beautiful to see father and daughters stories that have come out of it," he noted, as Swift's frequent presence at NFL games throughout the 2023-2024 season drastically increased viewership among the league as a whole.
Swift and Kelce hard-launched their relationship to the world in September 2023, when the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker stepped out to one of her boyfriend's games for the very first time.
Since then, the couple hasn't been shy to show they are happily together, as this seems to be the most public Swift has ever been with a partner, especially in recent years.