Heartbreaking: Taylor Swift Superfan Killed on 'Road Trip of a Lifetime' to Melbourne Eras Show
From “trip of a lifetime” to tragedy.
On Thursday, February 15, Taylor Swift superfan Mieka Pokarier, 16, her sister Freya Pokarier, 10, and their mother, Kim Litchfield, were on their way to the pop star’s Eras Tour concert in Melbourne, when their car collided with a semi-trailer.
The teen tragically died on the scene, while Freya was flown to Westmead Hospital and is now in a medically included coma. The young girl is currently fighting for her life as the incident left her suffering from brain injuries, a damaged pelvis and broken leg, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.
Their mother, who was driving, had minor injuries.
“It should have been a dream road trip,” Mieka’s godmother Karleigh Fox told the The Sunday Telegraph, adding that she and Freya were “over the moon” when they got the highly coveted tickets after spending eight hours online.
It was revealed that Mieka’s whole life was dedicated to Swift, as she even had a cat named “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” after one of the Grammy winner’s songs.
The children’s father, Peter Pokarier, shared a post on Facebook in memory of his daughter.
“That’s my baby that died,” he stated before sharing a link to the GoFundMe, noting, “My family is what I live for I’m devastated!!!!”
Karleigh also shared details of the family on the donation page, stating Freya’s condition “could still be life threatening.”
“Whilst we navigate even just learning the layout of the hospital, process the complex trauma to our little one’s organs and process the deep loss of our 16-year-old, we can exhale a little knowing that we can cover some basic costs for now thanks to your generous donations,” the godmother wrote.
“As we stare down all of the potential ways forward our lives may change depending on potential brain damage of our little one and how we would get her to therapies now that the family has lost their car … so many things to think about,” she continued. “Mama was reunited with her baby this morning. It was very emotional.”
“We are playing her favorite Taylor Swift album 1989 Taylor’s Version on repeat in her room and telling her about the merch we are seeing people buying online,” Karleigh added. “We had some thorough chats with the incredible doctors about the potential prognosis and we are not out of the woods yet with risks of swelling in the brain and infection still evident.”
“We were amazed to learn that our darling had 8 blood transfusions plus other blood products by the ambulances on site. One unit is one donation, so if you have time this week please go and donate at your local blood bank,” the comment read.
She noted Freya will be in the coma for a few more days to give her the “chance to stay still and hopefully recover as much as possible.”
“The real work will begin of course when she is conscious and we will then see a whole lot of anxiety and distress from her and potential care burnout for Mama, as that’s the person our girl is going to want the most,” she shared.
“We are doing our best to help her remember to eat and drink and take care of herself. Mama is still very sore, bruised up and slow. Dad and big sis are amazing and we are all working together as a team navigating this process,” Karleigh concluded.