Is Wendy Williams Making A Comeback? The Star Reveals She Wants to Be On 'The View' In Unhinged Shopping Video
Wendy Williams teased her comeback in an unhinged shopping video where the star revealed she had dreams of being on The View.
In the odd clip, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show was browsing in Petco and picking up some pet care essentials. She sported a black jacket, black pants, hot pink lipstick and giant, fluffy, black boots.
"I'm shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California," the television personality declared in the video. "I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back."
Williams also shared her future career goals, explaining that she wants to be back on TV, "stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View. Stuff like that - I am formerly retired."
This is far from the first time Williams has been sparked concerns following bizarre behavior in public. As OK! previously reported, on Wednesday, February 22, the former radio DJ was struggling to walk while she was recorded on a trip to a smoke shop.
"Somebody help me," Williams urged as she exited her car. "Somebody help me up," she repeated, prompting a photographer to help the entertainer up.
"I'm getting Blu. Do you know what that is? It’s like a cigarette, except it does nothing,” Williams said as she entered the local store.
The 58-year-old has struggled with serious health issues in the last year. In August, Williams went to rehab for “severe alcohol use” for two months.
The daytime diva has not made her way back to television since June 2022 when The Wendy Williams Show was canceled.
However, on Tuesday, February 21, an insider shared, "Wendy is filming a reality show. She rocked up to New York celebrity hotspot Fresco by Scotto and had a producer hand out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons.”
"When you see the women on the Real Housewives, you see them just walk into places, but really production scouts out the restaurant in advance. They set it up, there are full permissions involved,” the source added.
"This did not look like a crew hired by a network, this feels like a very homemade reality show. It appears this will be a show about her life after The Wendy Williams Show," said an onlooker of the event.
The Sun reported the clips of Williams.