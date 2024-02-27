Wendy Williams Documentary Producer Admits They 'Never' Would Have 'Rolled a Camera' If They Knew About Her Surprising Dementia Diagnosis

"It was supposed to be a documentary that would follow her journey back into her career doing a podcast," Mark Ford shared in a recent interview. "We thought it was a great idea, and we were hopeful that Wendy’s story would be redeeming ... but as we filmed, it became evident that this wasn’t really going to be a career comeback story, that this was going to be a deeper story, and that there was something ultimately disturbing going on in Wendy’s life."

Ford noted that at the beginning of production, they just wanted to sit with Williams and "see how she was doing," but they were later told it had been a "bad day" for the television host and that "alcohol had been involved."

They were also informed she'd be going to a treatment facility to get help.