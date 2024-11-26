Wendy Williams Is 'Cognitively Impaired and Permanently Incapacitated' After Early-Onset Dementia Diagnosis, Guardian Claims
Wendy Williams' dementia diagnosis has progressed to the point of "incapacitation," according to court documents filed by her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.
Referring to Williams as "an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia," Morrissey claimed she's "become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."
"In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Wendy's] welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the 'Guardianship Proceeding'), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for [Wendy's] financial affairs," the court documents read.
"We respectfully request that the Court grant Plaintiff’s motion for limited redactions to protect non-public information from the Guardianship Proceeding that has been placed under seal by the court overseeing that proceeding," the court filing continued.
As OK! previously reported, the embattled television personality was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in May 2023.
However, according to a staffer at a store, her cognitive decline is not always evident to outsiders. In September, during an outing at Bolingo Balance in New Jersey, she was described as "sharp, upbeat, aware and very bubbly."
"She was engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things," the staffer noted, referring to her son Kevin Hunter Jr.
Despite her guardianship amid her health woes, The Wendy Williams Show alum's longtime pal Regina Schell has had major questions about why she allegedly hasn't been able to get a hold of her.
"Talking is Wendy's life, her whole claim to fame is talking, and I don't think she would be this quiet unless she was forced to be quiet," she said at the time. "Where is Wendy and why is no one asking that question? And why is no one answering that question? Why can't they produce Wendy, or an actual statement from Wendy, or a picture of Wendy? Where is Wendy?! I haven't spoken to my friend, who I spoke to five times a day, in over a year now. She's somewhere that she can't reach a phone because Wendy can always get to a phone, because if she could get to a phone, she'd be calling me."
The Sun reported the details of the court filing on Williams' health.