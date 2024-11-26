Wendy Williams Is 'Cognitively Impaired and Permanently Incapacitated' After Early-Onset Dementia Diagnosis, Guardian Claims

Referring to Williams as "an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia," Morrissey claimed she's "become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

"In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Wendy's] welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the 'Guardianship Proceeding'), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for [Wendy's] financial affairs," the court documents read.