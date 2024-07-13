Iconic intimacy therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer dead at 96.

"She was restful when she passed away. Her son and daughter were with her and holding her hand at that moment," the representative said in a Saturday, July 13, statement. "It was as peacefully as she could possibly go. She was 96."

Westheimer rose to prominence for her tell-it-like-it-is attitude about private bedroom topics. "I still hold old-fashioned values, and I’m a bit of a square," she said during a 2002 appearance at Michigan City High School. "S-- is a private art and a private matter. But still, it is a subject we must talk about."