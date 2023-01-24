Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In NSFW Mirror Selfie After Dad Alec Is Hit With Manslaughter Charges
One hot soon-to-be mama! Ireland Baldwin is in her pregnancy era, showing off her changing figure as she awaits the arrival of her first child.
Always pushing against the status quo, Baldwin's baby bump photos consisted of topless moments paired with sexy, sheer looks that received mixed reactions from her fanbase.
Baldwin, 27, reposted her original carousel on Monday, January 23, after she appeared to get reported for her racy content. "reposting the pg-13 selects because y’all love to report me 🤘🏼," wrote the model alongside the photos, one of which included her wearing unzipped black jeans.
IRELAND BALDWIN ADMITS PREGNANCY JOURNEY IS A 'MENTAL WARFARE': 'THIS S**T IS HARD'
With one hand covering her breasts and the other holding her phone up for the snap, Baldwin flaunted her growing baby bump. She then took her photoshoot one step further with a NSFW post to her Instagram Story.
Baldwin posed for another photo in a sheer red negligee, using flaming heart emojis to cover her nipples and intimate area. "enjoy," she penned alongside the photo with middle finger emojis, as it seems her followers had a problem with this snap in her previous post.
Baldwin announced she had a bun in the oven on Saturday, December 31, 2022, making this her and boyfriend RAC's first child together. (RAC's real name is André Allen Anjos.)
And while the famous offspring of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger is preparing to embark on this exciting next chapter of her and RAC's life together, her dad has a far less exciting fate approaching.
Only days before Baldwin's nearly-nude social media upload, her dad was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after she was shot on set of Rust in 2021.
The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office confirmed in the statement posted Thursday, January 19, that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
SANTA FE D.A. RULES ALEC BALDWIN WILL NOT BE CHARGED FOR 'UNINTENTIONAL BATTERY' OF 'RUST' DIRECTOR
As OK! reported, the embattled actor was holding what was assumed to be a prop gun that was actually loaded with live ammunition, despite being told it was a "cold" gun, during rehearsal when it discharged and killed Hutchins while wounding director Joel Souza.
Following the tragedy, the Boss Baby star vehemently denied that he pulled the trigger on the gun that killed the cinematographer.