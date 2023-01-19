Ireland Baldwin Admits Pregnancy Journey Is A 'Mental Warfare': 'This S**t Is Hard'

However, Baldwin confessed that it's been difficult living away from her family, writing, "It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with. It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by."

In addition to being far from her family, Baldwin shared her burden of having to make new friends at 27 years old while trying to keep in touch with her old pals.

"It’s hard when your closest friends have their own s**t going on and you don’t know when’s a good time to emotionally dump on them," she continued before declaring, "This s**t is hard."