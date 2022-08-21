Ireland Baldwin Tells Fans To 'Do Things That Scare You' As She Shows Off New Hair Cut
Ireland Baldwin, 26, is debuting her brand new look! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram to show off her buzzcut and challenge the world to live outside of their own comfort zones.
"Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will," she playfully captioned a series of snapshots.
"This is my baby… Don’t tell her not to do something……. because she will……..i’m a witness to that and have been for many years…" Basinger gushed in the comment section. "Simply beautiful👏👏👏👏👏👏🚀🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🌸."
Baldwin also shared her edgy new look in her Instagram Stories, writing, "Bye red villain era ... Will miss you."
"Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you'll never do," she wrote over a photo debuting her close-cropped blonde 'do. "My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bullsh—t since I was 17. It's long overdue for a restart/refresh."
"I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared," she added. "Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."
As OK! previously reported, Baldwin has been embracing her body and her ever-changing hairstyles after calling out her haters when she received backlash regarding her decision to get a skin tightening procedure on her face.
"Y'all are such a riot. Let's have a little talk," she said in a TikTok video this past April. "So you have to pick one: either you're gonna get mad at people who aren't open and transparent about the work that they have had done, or you're gonna get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You can't have both."
"Not that this is anyone's business," she noted, "But I choose to be as open and transparent about these kinds of things because I don't want to be misleading. I never use filters on here. I've had no other modifications done to my body or my face."