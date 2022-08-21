Ireland Baldwin Tells Fans To 'Do Things That Scare You' As She Shows Off New Hair Cut

As OK! previously reported, Baldwin has been embracing her body and her ever-changing hairstyles after calling out her haters when she received backlash regarding her decision to get a skin tightening procedure on her face.

"Y'all are such a riot. Let's have a little talk," she said in a TikTok video this past April. "So you have to pick one: either you're gonna get mad at people who aren't open and transparent about the work that they have had done, or you're gonna get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You can't have both."

"Not that this is anyone's business," she noted, "But I choose to be as open and transparent about these kinds of things because I don't want to be misleading. I never use filters on here. I've had no other modifications done to my body or my face."