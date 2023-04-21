OK Magazine
Irina Shayk & Daughter Lea Go For A Stroll In NYC After Model Parties With Leonardo DiCaprio At Coachella

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 21 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Switching coasts! After letting loose in California at Coachella last weekend, Irina Shayk returned home to be back on mommy duty.

On Thursday, April 20, the model was spotted walking hand-in-hand with daughter Lea De Seine, 6, who she shares with ex Bradley Cooper.

Source: mega

In photos from the outing, the bombshell, 37, rocked a casual cool look in a Tupac tee, black leather shorts, tall black leather boots and a maroon bomber jacket, while her offspring donned a white tee, gray pants and silver sneakers.

The 6-year-old also toted a lavender backpack.

Source: mega

Shayk recently sparked romance rumors with the Oscar winner's pal Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, after the two were seen partying during the first weekend of Coachella, however, an insider denied the gathering was anything more than platonic.

"Leo and Irina are not dating. They are just friends and have known each other for a long time through mutual friends," the source told a news outlet. "They were with a big group of people at Neon Carnival and there were not any romantic vibes between them."

Irina Shayk
Source: mega

"Irina was with her publicist and friends and Leo was with friends and some girls," an onlooker added of the scenario. "Both of them had a great time doing their own thing."

Over the past year or so, Cooper, 48, and Shayk have sparked plenty of reconciliation buzz — they even embarked on a family vacation together — though it seems a real rekindling never came to a fruition.

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him. After they split, she missed him," a source previously told a news publication after they ended their four-year romance in 2019. "She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter. Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad. She would like for them to be back together."

Daily Mail published photos of Shayk and her daughter's Manhattan stroll, while Entertainment Tonight reported on Shayk and DiCaprio's friendship.

