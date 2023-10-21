Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Keeping Things Light as His Priorities Are 'His Kids and Career'

As OK! previously reported, the model, 37, and the football star, 46, were seen in New York City and London after their respective splits.

At the time, the source said the athlete was looking forward to spending more time with the mom-of-one.

"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a source spilled about the duo, who met at a Sardinian wedding in June. "'She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."