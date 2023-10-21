Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Keeping Things Light as His Priorities Are 'His Kids and Career'
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spotted out and about this past summer, but it looks like the romance could be cooling off.
According to a source, the pair are keeping things light. “They like each other a lot and there’s an attraction there for sure, but this is no way an exclusive relationship,” said the insider. “They hang out when it suits them but Tom’s enjoying playing the field. His priorities are his kids and then his career, and Irina isn’t interested in another serious relationship right now either.”
As OK! previously reported, the model, 37, and the football star, 46, were seen in New York City and London after their respective splits.
At the time, the source said the athlete was looking forward to spending more time with the mom-of-one.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a source spilled about the duo, who met at a Sardinian wedding in June. "'She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
Brady was previously married to Gisele Bündchen, but they split in 2022 — something the catwalk queen did not want to happen.
“I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said during a CBS News Sunday Morning interview, which aired on September 24. “I wouldn’t have any other life, I wouldn’t have done it if they say, ‘Can you change something in your life?’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”
“It’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she added. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you were in your 20s, it’s, you know — sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”
- Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Are 'Already at the Point Where They Don’t Like Being Apart' as Romance Gets Serious
- Stating the Obvious: Irina Shayk 'Very Excited' About Romance With 'Dream Guy' Tom Brady
- Tom Brady Unbothered by Irina Shayk Packing on the PDA With Ex Bradley Cooper: 'It's Really None of His Business'
For now, the football legend is trying to lay low, especially after retiring.
“We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have. We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days,” he noted.
“For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the insider.