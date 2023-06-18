Meghan Markle May 'Resort' to Becoming an Influencer After 'Failing on a Global Scale' With Spotify Deal

Schofield said on Saturday, June 16, that the last few days had been tough for the former senior royals after Markle's reported $20 million deal with the streaming service was dumped.

"I think that today's a really bad day for Meghan Markle. She hates failing, and she's failing on a global scale," she said on air. "This is a huge audience that are watching, you know, Pearl gets canceled by Netflix before it even came to fruition."