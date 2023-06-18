Meghan Markle May 'Resort' to Becoming an Influencer After 'Failing on a Global Scale' With Spotify Deal
Will Meghan Markle be the next TikTok star?
On GB News this week, U.S. royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield spoke about the Duchess of Sussex's future business opportunities after her podcast "Archetypes" was dropped by Spotify, claiming she will likely become a social media influencer.
Schofield said on Saturday, June 16, that the last few days had been tough for the former senior royals after Markle's reported $20 million deal with the streaming service was dumped.
"I think that today's a really bad day for Meghan Markle. She hates failing, and she's failing on a global scale," she said on air. "This is a huge audience that are watching, you know, Pearl gets canceled by Netflix before it even came to fruition."
"The Spotify you know, kicking her to the curb in front of the entire world. This is a hard time for them," she explained. "And I think that they are really struggling to figure out their identity and what their next steps are, I think it's being an influencer."
"I think she's going to have to resort to creating digital content because what else is she going to do?" Schofield continued about the mother-of-two, who shares Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, with Prince Harry.
The redheaded royal and the ex-actress' label, Archewell Audio, confirmed that the podcast with Spotify was dropped after just one season.
"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," they said in a public statement.
- Meghan Markle 'Knows It's Over' Between Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy After Royal Brought Her Up During Grueling Trial
- Meghan Markle Criticized for Treating Prince Harry as 'Second Fiddle': He's 'Like a Stray Puppy'
- 'F****** Grifters': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bashed by Spotify Exec Bill Simmons After Brand Cuts Ties
Public relations expert Richard Fitzwilliams also named the situation a "shocking failure" for the controversial couple.
"The idea was that several series would be produced. Since only one was, there's no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly this relationship hasn't been as mutually beneficial," he stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The talent agency, WME, who Meghan recently signed with, told The Wall Street Journal, "The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify."
"Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform," they added.