Is Melissa Gorga Leaving 'RHONJ' After Teresa Giudice Drama? 

"I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth ... ” Cohen added of the fighting between the family members. “Neither [Giudice or Gorga] wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” which made the situation even more “monumental and upsetting.”

According to the Watch What Happens Live host, things got so heated that he almost lost it on Giudice. “There was a moment where I turned to Teresa – I apologized to her later – I didn’t yell at her – but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever,” he admitted.