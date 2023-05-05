OK Magazine
Is Melissa Gorga Leaving 'RHONJ' After Teresa Giudice Drama? 

melissateresapp
Source: Mega
By:

May 5 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Melissa Gorga won't be leaving her spot on The Real Housewives of New Jersey anytime soon.

During the Thursday, May 4, episode of her “On Display” podcast, the Envy boutique owner finally addressed the ongoing rumors that she'll be saying goodbye to the hit Bravo series as her broken relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice worsens.

melissa gorga
Source: bravo

“I’ve been reading a lot of things saying that I wanna leave the show or I’m no longer going to be on the show," Gorga explained of the speculation. "I just want everyone to know, I’m not leaving the show."

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star — who joined the franchise in 2011 — revealed that despite how drama-filled her dynamic with the Skinny Italian author has become, she won't be afraid to face the music.

teresa giudice
Source: mega

“I never run away when the going gets tough; that’s not my personality,” she continued. “Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show, and I have never left before, and I have no intentions on leaving now."

The admission comes as Andy Cohen recently revealed how shocked he was by the absolute animosity Gorga and Giudice had for each other during the Season 13 reunion. “The level of – I won’t even say vitriol – I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it’s, I mean the gloves are off," the executive producer said during a recent broadcast of SiriusXM’s "Andy Cohen Live."

danielle staub claims melissa gorga wanted to be on rhonj to expose teresa giudices fraud ok
Source: Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Source: OK!
"I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth ... ” Cohen added of the fighting between the family members. “Neither [Giudice or Gorga] wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” which made the situation even more “monumental and upsetting.”

According to the Watch What Happens Live host, things got so heated that he almost lost it on Giudice. “There was a moment where I turned to Teresa – I apologized to her later – I didn’t yell at her – but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever,” he admitted.

