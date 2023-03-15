'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Labels Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas 'Manipulative' As Feud Heats Up
Melissa Gorga did not have lovely things to say about her new brother-in-law.
During the Tuesday, March 14, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Envy boutique owner called Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, "manipulative" for allegedly making her apologize to Margaret Josephs instead of reaching out on her own accord.
Their new costar Rachel Fuda told Gorga about the Skinny Italian author patching things up with the Macbeth Collection founder, explaining, "Teresa actually specifically said it's better to have Margaret as a friend than an enemy."
"I know fake when I see it and Teresa running to Margaret at my roller skating party was the fakest s*** I've ever seen," the "On Display" singer lamented. "She hates f****** Margaret. She can't stand f****** Margaret, she can't stand me."
"I see Louie for what he is and he's charming, but he's also very manipulating," Gorga explained in a confessional. "So, it's so obvious that Louie told her, 'Be good to Margaret, don't f*** with Margaret. Because we're going to need Margaret to stop telling all of the truth about us. That's what we're gonna need.'"
The mother-of-three appeared to be referencing Josephs' questioning of the businessman's character last season after allegations from Ruelas' former partners made the rounds.
Despite constantly throwing jabs at her family members, Gorga recently said she wants to make amends with her husband's sister. "I’m happy for her. I want her to be so happy. I want the girls to be happy. They’re in this, you know, new stage of life with a new man," she explained in a recent interview.
"Sometimes it’s just toxic and it’s like, at what point do you say, OK, I’m done with a back and forth?" the 43-year-old shared. "I just want to make it better at this point… I want to be able to be in the same room.”
Things between the family have been extremely strained since last summer, when Gorga and her spouse, Joe Gorga, did not show up to Giudice and Ruelas' August wedding.
"I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family... my mental health," the newlywed recently said of healing things with her sibling. "I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up."