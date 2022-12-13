Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Hosts Family Get Together With Kids As Kody Split Is Exposed

The bombshell end of the drama-filled TLC season was released on Sunday, two days after an insider spilled that Janelle left Kody because she ultimately "outgrew" the patriarch.

"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," pointed out the source.

Christine — who announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody after more than 25 years of marriage — doubled down on the reasoning behind Janelle's decision, saying in the sneak peak of the special: "For Janelle, I think that she's frustrated, and she's so hurt. That man that she's married to, she realized, that he's totally different, and she's different too."