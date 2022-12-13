Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Hosts Family Get Together With Kids As Kody Split Is Exposed
Everything is just peachy over at Janelle Brown's house. As news of Janelle and Kody Brown's split made headlines, she was at home making some sweet treats for her brood.
In the late hours of Sunday, December 11, the 53-year-old Sister Wives star shared that she was "Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” while sharing a photo of rolls in the oven to Instagram.
Her social media upload came as fans watched her reveal in the sneak peak of the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special, set to air on Sunday, December 18, that she left Kody after almost 30 years of marriage.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN LEAVES KODY FOLLOWING NEARLY 30 YEARS OF MARRIAGE
"We’ve been separated for several months," the reality star shockingly revealed in the clip, which aired after the Season 17 finale. Kody also echoed: "Yes, we are separated."
The bombshell end of the drama-filled TLC season was released on Sunday, two days after an insider spilled that Janelle left Kody because she ultimately "outgrew" the patriarch.
"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," pointed out the source.
Christine — who announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody after more than 25 years of marriage — doubled down on the reasoning behind Janelle's decision, saying in the sneak peak of the special: "For Janelle, I think that she's frustrated, and she's so hurt. That man that she's married to, she realized, that he's totally different, and she's different too."
Janelle wed Kody in 1993, and Christine joined the polygamous family the following year.
SISTER WIVES' JANELLE BROWN HAS 'MADE IT CLEAR' TO KODY THAT SHE IS 'ENJOYING HER LIFE' WITHOUT HIM, PATRIARCH CONFESSES
Throughout Season 17, Sister Wives fans watched how Christine's decision to leave negatively impacted the family's dynamic, with Robyn and Meri standing by Kody's side while Janelle was left stuck in the middle.
The father-of-18 confessed in the special that "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me," after he was seen begging his second wife for a closer relationship amid his split from Christine.
In turn, Janelle only grew closer to Christine, with her following in the single star's footsteps nearly one year later.