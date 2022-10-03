'It's Calmer': Whoopi Goldberg Admits 'The View' Is 'Better' Since Meghan McCain's Exit
Whoopi Goldberg finds work much easier now that Meghan McCain has left The View.
"It’s calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day," the talk show's mediator, 66, said of her former Republican co-host — who stepped away from her panel seat last year — to a publication at the New York Film Festival premiere of Till on Saturday, October 1.
McCain, 37, joined The View in October 2017 and left in August 2021 after a four-season run. The blonde babe was known for often clashing with her other co-hosts, particularly Joy Behar and Goldberg.
WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'THE VIEW' PRODUCER WHO TRIED TO CUT HER OFF: 'COME ON!'
"We’ve always had disagreements and stuff, but this one was a little bit different,” Goldberg added. “I think [the show], it’s better. I feel it’s better, but I’m still tired!”
The young television personality — who dubbed herself the show's "sacrificial Republican," having to often take the heat for former President Donald Trump's actions — revealed in August that the catalyst for quitting was Behar's response to her return after she went on maternity leave. McCain returned to the ABC talk show in January 2021 after welcoming her daughter, Liberty, that September.
“I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Beha said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,’” the daughter of late Republican Senator John McCain recalled on "The Commentary Magazine Podcast."
Aside from "hysterically crying" in response to Behar's unkind reaction, McCain revealed she also "started lactating on air," before she went back to her office and threw up. It was then that McCain came to the conclusion that her job wasn't worth it anymore.
“I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it,” she said on the podcast episode. “That was why I left!”
Since her departure, McCain has been very vocal about the tension that went on at work, even taking aim at Goldberg in her audio memoir, "Bad Republican."
“The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table,” said McCain, who added that she found Goldberg's "open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on."
'THE VIEW' CO-HOST WHOOPI GOLDBERG IGNITES FAN CONCERNS FOR 93-YEAR-OLD BARBARA WALTERS AS RUMORS OF HEALTH WOES SWIRL
McCain wasn't the only one who could sense how Goldberg felt about her, as the EGOT winner admitted on Saturday that her own daughter called her out for her awkward facial expressions when her former colleague was speaking.
“My daughter would say to me, ‘I can see your face!’ [And I would say], ‘OK, I’ll be better,'” Goldberg told the publication.
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro have since taken over McCain's seat. Meanwhile, the famous offspring is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech, exciting news she shared last month.