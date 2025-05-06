or
Ivanka Trump's Bodyguard Protects Star as He Shoves Mystery Man Trying to Approach Her After Miami Event: Watch

ivanka trump miami bodyguard incident
Source: MEGA; @miamibeachexperience/TikTok

Ivanka Trump’s bodyguard shoved a man who tried to approach her and Jared Kushner after an F1 party.

May 6 2025, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump had an intense moment outside a Miami hotspot — and it was all caught on video.

The first daughter was leaving the Carbone Beach F1 Miami Grand Prix party with husband Jared Kushner on Saturday night, May 3, when things got a bit intense.

As the couple made their way toward their car after attending the star-studded event, a man, who was dressed in a black shirt, khaki cargo shorts while holding a Manila folder, tried to approach them. It looked like he wanted to say something, but instead of speaking, he touched one of the security guards.

ivanka trump man shoved by security
Source: @miamibeachexperience/TikTok

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were out at an F1 party in Miami.

That move didn’t go over well.

While Trump and Kushner were walking quickly, the bodyguard spun around and forcefully shoved the man, making him stumble backward.

Footage of the scene quickly made its way around X, and the internet had thoughts.

“Just curious...Why does she have a security guard? Did Ivanka decline Secret Service protection? She is entitled to it as the president's daughter, right?” one user asked.

Source: @jackunheard/X
“I need to know how much that man benches,” another joked.

Someone else chimed in, writing, “Short but powerful. Don't be fooled by his height,” clearly impressed by the guard’s strength.

“If I hired a bodyguard for my daughter, that would be the guy. Job well done! The first contact was you need to get out of the way. The final contact was do not become a threat to her or my ability to do my job. She’s the sitting president’s daughter. He did good,” said a fourth.

ivanka trump carbone beach outfit
Source: @miamibeachexperience/TikTok

A man tried to get close to Ivanka Trump outside the event.

One user summed it up with, “Dude went to push back and the bodyguard was like, nah. 💀”

Ivanka Trump

As OK! previously reported, Kushner and Trump were out and about for F1 weekend, taking in the exclusive three-night Carbone Beach supper club event.

Trump turned heads in a gold, curve-hugging mini dress by Andrea Almeida, which she wore to the same Carbone Beach party. She paired the glittering halter-style dress with strappy tan heels, letting her long blonde hair fall softly around her shoulders.

Kushner kept things sleek and classic in a black shirt and velvet sport coat, paired with dark jeans and polished dress shoes.

“Last night in Miami,” Trump captioned a pic of the couple on X (formerly Twitter), featuring the same outfits from the night out.

ivanka trump carbone beach outfit
Source: @miamibeachexperience/TikTok

The couple's bodyguard quickly stepped in and shoved the man away.

Naturally, fans praised the blonde babe for her look.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Stunning,” said another.

“Looking spectacular!” someone else gushed, while another added, “The dress looks so good on you.”

ivanka trump upcoming projects miami
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump stunned in a gold dress for the exclusive party.

The lavish event drew big names across sports and entertainment, including NFL icons Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Entry was super limited — only 400 guests were allowed per night — and tickets ran a cool $3,000. Those lucky enough to get in were treated to a performance by country star Jelly Roll.

