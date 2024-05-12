What Is Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Net Worth? Pair Are Millionaires Despite Daddy Donald's Legal Woes
While Donald Trump's legal fate remains uncertain — one thing known for sure is that his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are living large in Miami, Fla.
The former first daughter and her spouse of 14 years have an estimated combined net worth of $800 million as of March, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
As recent as November 2023, CNBC had reported the couple's joint net worth had been estimated to exceed $1 billion, however, things could have fluctuated in the interim.
Needless to say, the longtime lovers are still able to maintain a more than comfortable lifestyle.
But how did Ivanka and Jared become so rich? Keep scrolling to see inside the couple's hefty bank account.
As a New York City native and a graduate of economics, Ivanka joined her family's infamous business, The Trump Organization, where she was assigned various executive roles while mainly focusing her efforts on the company's real estate and hotel management ventures. Her husband, a real estate developer, is also well known within the industry.
Prior to college, the then-teenager worked as a model for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Sasson Jeans, Versace, Marc Bouwer, and Thierry Mugler on the weekends and while home from boarding school for holidays.
On her own, Ivanka additionally launched a self-named fashion brand — which featured lines of clothing, accessories and footwear — with her first boutique opening in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 2007. Unfortunately, she shut down the company in 2018 due to a drastic decrease in sales.
In its prime, however, Ivanka's brand was bringing home an impressive $75 million in revenue. She later launched a women's workwear line that hit up to $100 million in revenue.
Ivanka licensed her name for these ventures, allowing her to receive seven percent of the wholesale revenues. This totaled to $10 million per year pre-tax earnings at the height of the brand's most profitable years.
Upon shutting her business' doors in 2018, Ivanka — who tied the knot with Jared in 2005 — claimed she made the decision in order to fully commit to her role in the Trump administration, however, she later announced her decision to step away from politics in November 2022.
The blonde beauty is also a bestselling author, having wrote two books, The Trump Card and Woman Who Work.
Ivanka has additionally been involved in numerous philanthropic organizations such as the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.
As for the real estate aspect of Ivanka and Jared's net worth, the parents-of-three paid $30 million for an undeveloped 1.8-acre plot of land located in Indian Creek, a private island in Miami often referred to as "Billionaire Bunker."
An April 2017 financial disclosure revealed Ivanka and her husband are the beneficiaries of a $740 million real estate and investment business. That same year, Jared estimated his own personal net worth as $325 million in a personal disclosure.
The 43-year-old's family business, Kushner Companies, has roughly $7 billion worth of real estate properties around the country.
A June 2018 disclosure adjusted the pair's joint real estate and investment business total down to $710 million.