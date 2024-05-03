Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Miami After Failing to Make an Appearance at Daddy Donald's Hush Money Trial: Photos
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner hit the town!
The pair was spotted arriving at Carbone Beach during Formula 1 Week in Miami on Thursday, May 2, as former POTUS Donald Trump faces criminal charges in New York.
Ivanka wore a black mini dress and carried a matching clutch as her long, blonde hair flowed loosely around her shoulders.
Meanwhile, Jared sported black slacks and jacket with a white shirt underneath. He was photographed holding his wife's hands as they made their way to the upscale event.
This comes amid her father's ongoing hush money trial in New York. The 77-year-old faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a payment made to Stormy Daniels.
The adult film star claimed they'd had a sexual encounter after meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006 — one year after marrying current wife Melania.
Donald Denied all charges.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka is "supportive as ever" of her embattled father, but she refuses to be involved with his rampant legal woes.
"One thing that is for certain is that she will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania," a source spilled. "The trial remains embarrassing for all the Trump women."
Legal analyst Joyce Vance commented on the controversial politician's lack of public support from his family at the legal proceedings on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting she's "rarely seen a defendant facing trial alone with no family, at least one person, in the courtroom for him."
"It's a sad commentary for a former president with four grown children & a wife, all of whom seem to have deserted him in the moment," she added.
And Ivanka's distance from her father's high-profile affairs doesn't only apply to his criminal trials. A separate insider revealed the mother-of-three had no interest in ever going into politics again.
"She is very happy, living her best life. She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care," the insider explained. "She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved."