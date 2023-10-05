Beaming Ivanka Trump Celebrates Her Grandma's 97th Birthday Before She's Set to Testify at Daddy Donald's Fraud Trial: Photos
Days before Donald Trump's fraud trial kicked off in New York City, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her family marked her grandmother's special day.
"Last week we celebrated my Grandma Babi's 97th birthday 🎂 We’re so lucky to have Babi living with us in Miami these last couple years," she captioned a set of photos posted to Instagram on Wednesday, October 4.
"I’m thankful for every lesson, every story, and every game night where she still destroys us all at Jenga! It's the simple moments together that define the richness of life. I cherish every second! 🥰," added Ivanka, 41.
The photos depicted Ivanka, husband Jared Kushner, 42, and their three kids — daughter Arabella, 12, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7 — with the matriarch posing near a few pink balloons.
Ivanka, clad in a bright yellow corset dress, also showed off the white and pink cake they brought for their beloved family member, while in another snap, the three little ones planted kisses on their great-grandmother.
The blonde beauty seemed to be in great spirits despite the fact that she'll have to testify as a witness at her father's trial. Her brothers Don Jr., 45, and Eric Trump, 39, also have to testify. While the men were found liable in the case, Ivanka was dismissed as a co-defendant in June.
While the former fashion designer has stayed mum on her dad's legal woes, the ex-POTUS himself has been ranting about the ordeal on Truth Social. His tirades became so offensive that Judge Arthur Engoron issued him a gag order on Tuesday, October 3.
"Consider this a gag order on all parties with respect to posting or publicly speaking about any member of my staff," he told the former president after he made a "disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post" about one of Engoron's colleagues.
However, less than 48 hours later, the businessman, 77, was on Truth Social blabbering about the trial.
"I’m in a rat’s nest of NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CORRUPTION, a reason so many companies are leaving New York, our Racist Attorney General filled a lawsuit whose facts and VALUATIONS are wrong, like $18,000,000 for Mar-a-Lago, when it is worth, perhaps, 100 times that amount, and numerous other properties, likewise, that this case is a political SHAM that should never have been brought," he declared at around 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 5.
"I DON’T EVEN GET A JURY – Therefore, a Radical Left Judge, who came up through Democrat Club System, will decide," he continued. "It is not possible that he can be fair. Every decision he makes has been a horror show. It is why I do the set asides with the media – To explain the case, and what is going on."
Trump concluded his post by taking aim at his frequent target Letitia James.
"Our CORRUPT, RACIST, & INCOMPETENT A.G., Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, considered the WORST ATTORNEY GENERAL IN THE UNITED STATES, refused to bring this case under the respected 'Commercial Division,' where judges understand Valuations and Real Estate," he wrote. "This Trump Hating Judge doesn’t. The Appellant Division must intercede, NOW!"