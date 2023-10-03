Donald Trump's Fraud Trial Judge Issues Gag Order After Ex-Prez's Disturbing Social Media Tirades Target Court Staff
Judge Arthur F. Engoran has ordered Donald Trump to stop commenting on his staff when it comes to ranting about his high profile fraud trial on social media and in public interviews.
Engoran told the court that a defendant had "posted to a social media account a disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff," before noting that "personal attacks" on court employees was unacceptable. "Consider this a gag order on all parties with respect to posting or publicly speaking about any member of my staff," he said on Tuesday, October 3.
Trump has a history of calling the case "fake." He also alleged that New York Attorney General Letitia James was "incompetent" at her job, as well as insisting that Judge Engoran made his ruling that the 77-year-old was liable for fraud because he was given "false" information.
"This case is a scam," he claimed on Tuesday, October 3. "It can’t be fraud when you’ve told institutions to do their own work."
Trump took it even further when he referred to a court clerk as "[Chuck] Schumer's girlfriend" and said she was "running this case against" him. He added that it was "disgraceful" that she was working on the trial at all.
Just before going into court, Trump also told reporters that James was "fraudulent" and demanded the case be thrown out.
"This case should be dismissed," he argued. "This is not a case, and she should probably be dismissed also because she’s terrible and grossly incompetent."
The day prior, on Monday, October 2, he called the trial "a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."
"We have a rogue judge. We have a racist attorney general who's a horror show who ran on the basis that she was going to get Trump before she knew anything about me," he alleged. "She used this to run for governor. She failed in her attempt to run for governor. She had virtually no following. She came back and she said, 'Well, now I will go back to get Trump again.' And this what we have. It's a scam and a sham."
Late last month, Trump slammed also the case as nothing more than an attempt to ruin his 2024 presidential campaign.
"I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury," he wrote.
"This is a lawsuit that should never have been brought. It is a POLITICALLY MOTIVATED WITCH HUNT by a Racist Attorney General, and a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge," he added at the time. "It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. No wonder people and companies are fleeing New York!"