Donald Trump's Fraud Trial Judge Issues Gag Order After Ex-Prez's Disturbing Social Media Tirades Target Court Staff

Trump has a history of calling the case "fake." He also alleged that New York Attorney General Letitia James was "incompetent" at her job, as well as insisting that Judge Engoran made his ruling that the 77-year-old was liable for fraud because he was given "false" information.

"This case is a scam," he claimed on Tuesday, October 3. "It can’t be fraud when you’ve told institutions to do their own work."

Trump took it even further when he referred to a court clerk as "[Chuck] Schumer's girlfriend" and said she was "running this case against" him. He added that it was "disgraceful" that she was working on the trial at all.