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Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Looks All Grown Up as They Attend State Dinner in Glam Looks

Image of Ivanka Trump, Arabella Kushner
Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Ivanka Trump enjoyed a glamorous mother-daughter evening with 15-year-old Arabella Kushner at the White House.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump had a glamorous mother-daughter night out with her eldest child, Arabella Kushner.

The 44-year-old shared a series of photos with her 15-year-old daughter from the White House state dinner honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Thursday, September 24.

The teenager looked all grown up as she posed alongside her famous mom, with the pair showing off their elegant looks after attending events together throughout the day. Arabella and Trump were both included on the official guest list for the dinner.

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Ivanka Trump and Daughter Arabella Get Glam for State Dinner

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Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Ivanka Trump stunned in a pale blue Georges Hobeika gown while attending the formal state dinner with her eldest daughter.

Trump and Arabella dressed to impress for the formal evening at the White House.

The mom-of-three stunned in a strapless, pale blue satin gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, featuring an embellished corset with floral details, crystals and fringe.

She completed her Old Hollywood-inspired look with side-parted blonde waves and sparkling drop earrings.

Arabella coordinated with her mom while putting her own spin on the black-tie dress code as the pair posed for photos together.

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Arabella Kushner Looks All Grown Up in Black Gown

Image of Arabella looks all grown up in a floor-length black gown as she posed alongside her mom.
Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Arabella looks all grown up in a floor-length black gown as she posed alongside her mom.

Arabella opted for a contrasting black floor-length dress featuring thin straps, a plunging V-neckline and an open back.

The teenager kept her accessories simple with a delicate necklace and earrings while wearing her brunette locks swept into an elegant updo with loose pieces framing her face.

Arabella is the oldest of the three children Trump shares with husband Jared Kushner. The couple is also parents to sons Joseph, 12, and Theodore, 10.

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Ivanka Trump and Arabella Also Coordinated During the Day

Image of Earlier in the day, Ivanka and Arabella coordinated in light-colored ensembles while attending the welcome ceremony.
Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Earlier in the day, Ivanka and Arabella coordinated in light-colored ensembles while attending the welcome ceremony.

The mother-daughter duo's evening gowns weren't their only standout looks of the day.

Earlier, Ivanka wore a sky-blue midi dress and intricately embroidered matching jacket by Chinese designer Guo Pei for the official welcome ceremony.

Arabella complemented her mom in a light-colored belted midi dress by Self-Portrait, which featured short sleeves and a tailored silhouette. The pair sat prominently near the front of the ceremony alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and Usha Vance.

Ivanka's choice of designer also had a notable fashion connection: Guo Pei famously designed Rihanna's dramatic yellow cape for the 2015 Met Gala.

Ivanka Trump Shares a Glimpse Inside the White House Event

Image of Arabella joined Ivanka, Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump for a glamorous family photo from inside the White House.
Source: @IVANKATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Arabella joined Ivanka, Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump for a glamorous family photo from inside the White House.

Ivanka wasn't the only member of the family who dressed up for the state dinner.

Arabella was photographed alongside her mom, aunt Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump inside the White House, with all four sporting glamorous evening looks. Other members of the Trump family in attendance included Eric Trump and Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos.

The dinner took place in the White House East Room, with business leaders, government officials and members of the U.S. and Chinese delegations joining the two families for the evening.

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