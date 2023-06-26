Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Party With David Guetta as Daddy Donald Trump Deals With Legal Issues — See Photos
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are living it up while on vacation in Spain!
The former political aide took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 25, to share videos of their family getaway, including a night out clubbing with world renowned DJ David Guetta.
Ivanka snapped videos and photos of the "Hey Mama" artist from behind the booth while he spun hits like "Be My Lover" as the packed venue went wild.
The famous offspring went on to give her followers a glimpse inside their luxurious trip, showing off the stunning views, delicious food and even a sweet moment with her husband as they both were all smiles.
The European vacation comes as Ivanka's father, former President Donald Trump, has continued to be entrenched in legal issues after his headline-making indictment. Despite loving her controversial dad, the businesswoman, Jared and their children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, intend to stay out of his latest scandal.
"It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father," an insider explained of the sticky situation. "She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it."
- Ivanka Trump Is a Catch! See Sultry Photos of Donald Trump's Eldest Daughter
- Ivanka Trump Shows Off Enviable Abs in Crop Top, Receives Comment From Kimberly Guilfoyle Despite Their Feud: Photo
- Ivanka Trump's Brothers Feel She 'Betrayed' The Family In The Months Leading Up To Daddy Donald's Arrest: 'She's Begun To Have Regrets'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although both Ivanka and Jared were heavily involved in the 45th commander-in-chief's presidency, the pair are taking their talents elsewhere for the time being. "Jared has lots of business going on in south Florida," the source spilled.
Donald himself has made it clear that if re-elected in 2024, none of his children will be getting cabinet positions. "I said, ‘That’s enough for the family,'" the right-wing leader recently said. "It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through h***."
"Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up," he admitted of their sacrifices for him.