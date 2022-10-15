From Teen Beauty Queen To Business Mogul: Ivanka Trump's Transformation: Photos
From designer diva to businesswoman! Ivanka Trump is famed as the daughter of former President Donald Trump, and notably supported him throughout his stint in the White House.
However, her life before her father's controversial political career looked very different to what it is today. From pageant star to mother to White House aide, Ivanka's life has gone through a significant transformation over the years.
IVANKA TRUMP SPOTTED OUT WITH HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER IN MIAMI AFTER NEIGHBORS CALL OUT THEIR DIVA-LIKE BEHAVIOR — PICS
Scroll through the gallery below to see Ivanka Trump's personal and career transformations.
Late 1990s
As a teenager in the late 1990s, Ivanka was an aspiring fashion model. She attended several beauty pageants and served as a commentator for Miss Teen USA in 1997. The following year, the young socialite was a guest at the 1998 Grammy Awards.
Mid 2000s
The fashion mogul graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2004, and in 2005, she worked alongside her father at the Trump Organization as Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions.
In 2007, Ivanka met her future husband, Jared Kushner, at a business luncheon. The two got engaged in 2009 — after the investor proposed with a five carat diamond ring — and tied the knot that October.
2011 - 2013
Two years into their marriage, Ivanka and Jared welcomed their first child, Arabella Rose. Their son, Joseph Frederick, was born in 2013.
2016
2016 was a busy time for Ivanka. Her third child, Theodore James, joined the family the same year of her father's presidential win.
The then 35-year-old and her husband moved to Washington D.C., and later both became senior advisors to the 45th President of the United States.
2021
Following her father's 2020 election loss to current President Joe Biden, Ivanka and Jared packed up and moved to Indian Creek Village. The couple also bought several other properties throughout 2021, with Jared launching his own business Affinity Partners, while the mother-of-three turned her focus to charity work.