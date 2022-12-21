Ivanka Trump Distracts Herself From Marriage Woes By Going Horseback Riding With Daughter In Paris — Photos
It looks like Ivanka Trump is having fun with her daughter, Arabella, 11, in Paris, as they've taken in the sights and dined at delicious restaurants amid rumors she and Jared Kushner may be heading for a split.
On Wednesday, December 21, the 41-year-old showed off some fun snaps from their trip to the City of Light, including them horseback riding.
In a video clip, Arabella is smiling while her horse takes her through a path.
The day prior, Trump uploaded several snaps of them walking around Europe. She simply captioned the post, "💙🤍♥️."
She added a solo shot of her daughter, writing, "❤️❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who also shares sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, may be happy to be away from her hubby, as they've been having some issues as of late.
“It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”
“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source.
The pair, who have been married for 13 years, started feuding when President Donald Trump was in disbelief after not winning the 2020 election.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source noted. “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”
After Donald, 76, didn't stop people from storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the businesswoman knew it was necessary to distance herself this time around.
“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended,” another source shared. “She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough.”