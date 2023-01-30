Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Go On Hiking Date As Rumors Swirl About Marital Rift

"Feeling the NY winter vibes ❄️," Ivanka captioned the snap shared to Instagram of herself and her husband posing while getting close on top of a rock in the middle of the woods. The former socialite also shared photos of the tall trees from their romantic walk through the wilderness.

The nature-filled date comes as the pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, have raised eyebrows about the state of their union.