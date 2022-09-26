Angelic Acts Of Service? Ivanka Trump Bonds With Miami Community After Being Deemed 'Neighbor From Hell'
Ivanka Trump and her family appeared to have a wholesome weekend with members of the Miami community — just less than one month after the businesswoman and her husband, Jared Kushner, were labeled “neighbors from hell.”
“Thank you to the JCS for organizing an incredible opportunity for children in the Miami community to visit with elderly individuals in need of both food and company,” wrote the former senior advisor alongside an Instagram post of herself with her children Arabella, 11, and Joseph, 8, on Sunday, September 25. Trump's son Theodore, 6, didn't appear to be present for the community service-filled day.
"We shared a lot of laughs and heard some great stories as we brought food, flowers, toiletries and homemade dog treats to the homes of seniors who will be alone this Rosh Hashanah holiday," Trump continued, as the two-day Jewish holiday began on the evening of Sunday, September 25.
In the montage of photographs, Arabella smiled while holding a few bouquets of flowers, while Joseph and the mother-of-three proudly held bags full of goodies.
"Thank you to Sonia, a lovely 80-year-old woman in Miami Beach, for sharing with my children that 'Kindness is like a boomerang. It comes back to you,'" Trump continued, while adding, "It’s an important lesson as we enter the High Holidays."
The 40-year-old — who converted to Judaism before marrying her Orthodox husband back in 2009 — concluded by "wishing everyone a Shana Tova!"
Trump's act of service with her children come a bit too soon after a source recently revealed the businesswoman and her husband were “definitely still struggling to find their place” in Florida.
As OK! previously reported, an insider dished how “Ivanka and Jared have been trying to get into the social scene in Miami, but there hasn’t been a warm welcome,” while adding how their neighbors did not approve of the dynamic duo's diva-like behavior.
“She seems to be about — ‘I live in this little cocoon where the rules don’t apply to me’ — in her own little world,” a resident from their luxurious Floridian condo stated.