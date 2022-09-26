Angelic Acts Of Service? Ivanka Trump Bonds With Miami Community After Being Deemed 'Neighbor From Hell'

Ivanka Trump and her family appeared to have a wholesome weekend with members of the Miami community — just less than one month after the businesswoman and her husband, Jared Kushner, were labeled “neighbors from hell.”

“Thank you to the JCS for organizing an incredible opportunity for children in the Miami community to visit with elderly individuals in need of both food and company,” wrote the former senior advisor alongside an Instagram post of herself with her children Arabella, 11, and Joseph, 8, on Sunday, September 25. Trump's son Theodore, 6, didn't appear to be present for the community service-filled day.