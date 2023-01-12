Ivanka Trump Parties With Friends In $47K Per Month Apartment As Jared Kushner Divorce Rumors Swirl
Ivanka Trump isn't letting the rumors get the best of her! As whispers continue that her marriage with Jared Kushner is on the rocks, the daughter of former president Donald Trump played hostess for a women-only get-together at a luxury Miami apartment that runs renters a whopping $47,000 per month, according to reports from Radar.
This party came only one day after her husband's 42nd birthday on Tuesday, January 10 — a milestone the businesswoman failed to acknowledge via social media. The mother-of-three, who shares 11-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph and 6-year-old Theodore with Jared, has also frequently been spotted sans her wedding ring while out and about.
Ivanka was photographed on Wednesday, January 11, rocking a chic jean jumpsuit, Adidas Gazelle x Gucci pink glow sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses, but her wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.
On Sunday, January 1, Ivanka enjoyed a game of paddleball with friends in Miami, but both Jared and her wedding ring were also notably missing from the outing.
As OK! previously reported, an insider dished in late December that the duo's 13 year marriage was "toxic" and had been strained ever since Ivanka's father, Donald, lost the 2020 election.
"It’s all falling apart," the insider revealed. "They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public."
"Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children," the insider continued of their alleged rocky relationship.
"They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers," they added. "But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!"