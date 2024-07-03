Ivanka Trump Says Daddy Donald's Conviction Is 'Painful': 'I Wish It Didn't Have to Be This Way'

Though Ivanka has chosen to not be part of her father's campaign, she will watch his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, later this month, her spokesperson confirmed.

“I think first and foremost, it was a decision rooted in me being a parent, really thinking about what they need from me now,” she said on the podcast about being there for her kids. “Politics is a rough, rough business and I think it’s one that you also can’t dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out.”