Ivanka Trump Says Daddy Donald's Conviction Is 'Painful': 'I Wish It Didn't Have to Be This Way'

ivanka trump breaks silence donald conviction
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 7:55 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump finally broke her silence about her father Donald Trump's guilty verdict following his hush money trial in New York City.

The blonde beauty, 42, began by saying how she took a step back from the political world, even though other family members didn't.

ivanka trump breaks silence donald conviction
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump spoke out about her father's conviction on July 2.

“It’s a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being. And, you know, it’s a really rough business. So for me and my family, it feels right to not participate,” she said on "The Lex Fridman Podcast" on Tuesday, July 2.

ivanka trump breaks silence donald conviction
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump said she loves her father very much.

Fridman replied,I think part of that darkness is just watching all the legal turmoil that’s going on. What’s it like for you to see your father involved in that, going through that?”

On a human level, it’s my father and I love him very much, so it’s painful to experience,” she said. “But ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to be this way.”

ivanka trump breaks silence donald conviction
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump will appear at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin in July.

Though Ivanka has chosen to not be part of her father's campaign, she will watch his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, later this month, her spokesperson confirmed.

“I think first and foremost, it was a decision rooted in me being a parent, really thinking about what they need from me now,” she said on the podcast about being there for her kids. “Politics is a rough, rough business and I think it’s one that you also can’t dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out.”

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
ivanka trump breaks silence donald conviction
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump spoke out about leaving the political world.

“And I know today, the cost [my children] would pay for me being all in, emotionally in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life. And I’m not willing to make them bear that cost," she added of her decision. “I think there are a lot of ways you can serve.”

Ivanka's comments came the say day her father's sentencing was pushed back from July to September.

This is the first time Ivanka has touched on the subject since her father was found guilty of falsifying business records to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

After the conviction, she posted a throwback photo of her and her dad, writing, “I love you dad.”

