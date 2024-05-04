Ivanka Trump 'Warming Up' to the Idea of Joining Dad Donald's 2024 Presidential Campaign: 'She Has Gotten the Urge Again'
Will Ivanka Trump return to the White House?
According to a source, the daughter of former president Donald Trump has allegedly been toying with the idea of joining his 2024 campaign and possible administration.
Though Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have seemingly tried hard to revamp their image since working for Donald during his presidency, the former advisor may have changed her tune.
Despite politely declining her father’s offer to be involved in his 2024 campaign, the insider said Ivanka is “warming to the idea of trying to be helpful again.”
“[She’s] privately not ruling out having some sort of role. She’s not like ‘Hell no’ anymore,” they claimed of the 42-year-old.
While the insider did not make it clear what role the mother-of-three would be interested in, the former first daughter is apparently “quietly surveying members of her inner circle about when it might make sense to reengage with the campaign — and even whether to take a job in the administration if Trump wins.”
A second individual close to Ivanka added, “After a long-standing position of ruling it out, she’s more open to it. It’s getting more real, it’s revving up.”
As for Ivanka’s husband and famous investor, he has supposedly “displayed zero interest in leaving his newfound perch in private equity to return to the Trump fold,” they spilled.
The source noted, “Ivanka has gotten the urge again, but Jared has been a lot more focused on his investment business and being a lot more measured about discussing a return.”
Despite the new sources’ claims, a spokesperson for the parents formerly told a news outlet, “As they’ve both repeatedly stated, Ivanka and Jared continue to focus on their family and lives in the private sector and do not intend to go back to politics.”
As OK! previously reported, in the years since the 77-year-old has left the White House, Ivanka and Jared’s clear distancing from the Republican has garnered attention.
In December 2022, Donald’s niece Mary Trump got candid about she believes her cousin and her spouse “finally realized that they gain more by staying away from Donald than they do by staying aligned with him."
"Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party, and in terms of politics generally," Mary alleged during an appearance on MSNBC. "And Ivanka and Jared are legitimately wealthy people apart from whatever Donald is doing, so they don't need him to the same degree they might have."
Mary also noted, their relation to Donald has likely "damaged them, at least socially."
