Ivanka Trump Spotted Leaving Her Florida Apartment Solo: See Photos
Ivanka Trump seemed to be in a good mood when she left her Florida apartment in early February.
In the photos, the 41-year-old smiled as she sported a black tank top, black pants and sunglasses. It seems like Trump was going to work out, as she had a water bottle in tow.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from Trump's outing!
The businesswoman, who is married to Jared Kushner, recently had a night out on the town, which she documented on social media.
"Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the she captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels.
She also playfully called out her husband who didn't follow directions about the party theme.
"Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" she wrote alongside the photo.
The pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, have been seen out and about as of late.
The blonde beauty posted a photo of them hiking as they bundled up. "Feeling the NY winter vibes ❄️," she wrote.
Prior to that, she shared a snap from their date night, simply writing two hearts along the sweet picture.
Despite rumors swirling that the couple's marriage is on the rocks, it seems like they're trying to put on a united front.
“It’s all falling apart,” an insider dished. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public. It’s a toxic situation right now."
To make matters worse, Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, seemed to be causing a lot of the issues.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the insider shared.
However, since Ivanka removed herself from the situation, it seems like things are better.
“They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!” the source explained. “Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended."