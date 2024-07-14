Ivanka Trump Thanks Secret Service Members While Addressing Donald's 'Senseless' Assassination Attempt: 'I Love You, Dad'
Ivanka Trump has broken her silence over her father's near assassination.
The businesswoman took to Instagram on Saturday, July 14, to share a heartfelt message after Donald Trump was nearly killed at his Pennsylvania rally.
"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she penned behind a white screen. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you dad, today and always."
Ivanka wasn't the only woman in the Trump family to speak out about the shocking act perpetrated by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks. Former First Lady Melania Trump also shared a statement, saying, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change."
"I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," she continued.
"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings," the mother-of-one added.
"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion, his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband's life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times," Melania explained.
On Saturday, July 13, Crooks opened fire into the large crowd at the political event, grazing the former President's ear and killing attendee Corey Comperatore.
