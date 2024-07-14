Ivanka Trump Thanks Secret Service Members While Addressing Donald's 'Senseless' Assassination Attempt: 'I Love You, Dad'

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she penned behind a white screen. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you dad, today and always."

Ivanka wasn't the only woman in the Trump family to speak out about the shocking act perpetrated by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks. Former First Lady Melania Trump also shared a statement, saying, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change."