Kim Kardashian Comments on Bestie Ivanka Trump's Post About Her Daughter Arabella's Taylor Swift-Themed 13th Birthday
Arabella Trump might be saying "thanK you aIMee" in response to Kim Kardashian's birthday wishes.
On Wednesday, July 17, the reality star reacted to Ivanka Trump's post about her daughter's 13th birthday — despite the teenager's festivities including a cake inspired by Kim's rival Taylor Swift.
Ivanka's upload featured an Instagram carousel of images highlighting special moments with her and husband Jared Kushner's first born child.
Two of the photos showed off Arabella's birthday cake, which showcased lyrics from Taylor's hit song "Blank Space" that read, "boys only want love if it's torture," alongside red No. 13 candles.
"Best cake for my favorite Swiftie," Ivanka wrote in black text next to a picture of the cake cut open, revealing it was red inside.
The daughter of former President Donald Trump gushed over Arabella in the caption of the post, stating: "Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible daughter, Arabella!"
"Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream.Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish," Ivanka continued. "Arabella, you inspire and amaze me every day. You are a remarkable young woman and my heart overflows with love for you. Happy Birthday !🤍✨🐴🌙."
In the comments section of the post, Kim joined many other Instagram users in writing, "happy Birthday Arabella," in addition to pink and white heart emojis.
Some Swifties noticed the irony of Kim's longtime friend's daughter loving the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker, as one person replied to The Kardashians star with a snake emoji — which has become a frequently used symbol in the SKIMS founder's yearslong feud with the pop star.
"thanK you aIMee," another user comedically responded in reference to Taylor's diss track highly believed to be about Kim.
Kim is likely used to people in her life supporting Taylor.
Her niece Penelope Disick — the eldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick — was previously spotted wearing an Eras Tour sweatshirt with numerous photos of the "Love Story" singer's face on it.
The social media snap prompted a flood of reactions from online fans, with one person noting, "No way the irony, and North West is probably a Swiftie LMAO," in reference to Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter.
"The kids are probably wondering why they never get VIP tickets for her concerts," a second troll joked as a third individual simply wrote, "no way."
"Kourtney didn’t say anything about Taylor did she? That’s why I liked her best," a fourth fan admitted.