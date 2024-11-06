or
Ivanka Trump Expected to Attend Dad Donald's Election Party After Avoiding the Campaign Trail

Ivanka Trump previously served in dad Donald Trump's administration.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 9:58 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump left her career in politics behind her, but she will still be at Mar-a-Lago to support her dad on election night, according to a source.

A separate source revealed there is a "caravan of buses" that will be bringing other guests from a nearby Hilton hotel to the upscale resort to celebrate the campaign and watch the election results.

Ivanka Trump will be at her father's election party, according to a source.

"There is crazy security," one insider who was on their way to the event told an outlet. "The bomb sniffing dogs came on the bus."

As OK! previously reported, while Ivanka played a significant role in her father's 2016 administration, her husband, Jared Kushner, confirmed last month that there was "zero" chance she would be joining his campaign to help him with that final push before the votes were tallied.

Ivanka Trump is the second child of Donald Trump.

He claimed his wife "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent."

"Obviously the world is different for us over the next four years if her father is president," Jared continued. "We’re rooting for him — obviously, we’re proud of him. But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."

Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner.

This comes after CNN confirmed journalists from several major outlets, including Puck, Axios and Voice of America, were denied press credentials so they could cover the election party. It was also claimed that reporters from Politico were initially approved to attend, but their passes were revoked at the last minute.

It's been reported the decision was supposedly "made in response to an article in Politico magazine, which reported that a Trump campaign field director was fired for being a White nationalist," per CNN.

A separate source "familiar with the campaign’s decisions" also claimed some journalists were denied credentials due to alleged "inaccurate" reporting.

Donald Trump threatened to 'criminally prosecute' Google over negative search results.

Trump also recently suggested he would "criminally prosecute" Google, claiming the tech company primarily brings up search results with negative stories about him and is "only revealing good stories about" Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections," he said at the time. "If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the Election, and become President of the United States!"

The sources spoke with Page Six about Ivanka and other election party attendees.

