OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump's Son Golfs With Grandad Donald as Fourth Indictment Looms: Photos

ivankadonald
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 14 2023, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ivanka Trump is letting the world know that all is good with her and her father, Donald.

The former political advisor took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 14, to share a photo of her son Theodore, 7, out on the golf course with the former President as a possible fourth indictment looms.

Article continues below advertisement
donald
Source: Instagram/@ivankatrump

"And that's a wrap...@LIVGOLF LEAGUE," Ivanka — who also shares daughter Arabella, 11, and son Joseph, 9, with husband Jared Kushner penned alongside a snap of the lush green golf course along with the shot of Donald spending time with one of his grandsons.

The quality family time comes as Donald may face more criminal indictments in relation to an alleged phone call he made to Secretary of State Brad Reaffensperger requesting that he find votes to beat President Joe Biden in the 2020 election

Article continues below advertisement
donaldivanka
Source: Instagram/@ivankatrump

"WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION," the right-wing leader ranted in a Monday, August 14, Truth Social post about the investigation being led by District Attorney Fani Willis.

"THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE," he continued to rant.

MORE ON:
ivanka Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fulton county grand jury tamper election
Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"SHE ONLY WANTS TO 'GET TRUMP,'" Donald continued in the lengthy update, "I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J."

Source: OK!

The Republican continued to lose his mind over the news that Georgia's former lieutenant governor Jeff Duncan will testify as a witness before the grand jury on Tuesday, August 15.

"I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn't. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the election fraud that took place in Georgia," Donald wrote in part.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.