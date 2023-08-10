Megyn Kelly Says Donald Trump's 'Heavyset' Fans Don't Care That He Fat Shames Chris Christie
Chris Christie may believe he can gain sympathy from the public by pointing out the superficial digs Donald Trump has thrown at him, but Megyn Kelly thinks the latter's supporters could care less about the rude remarks.
Th journalist shared her opinion on the Thursday, August 10, episode of her podcast, where she was joined by Congressman Wesley Hunt.
"Chris Christie’s basically... I mean, every chance he gets, he calls Trump a criminal. I’d rather somebody call me a fat pig than a criminal," she noted, referring to the ex-POTUS' most recent diss of the former New Jersey governor, in which he said, "Christie, he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered. Don’t call him a fat pig, you can’t do that."
Hunt agreed, noting that any insults the businessman hurls at Christie is due to the former taking a dig at him first.
"This is theater. This is politics. And President Trump gets this better than anybody else," Hunt praised of the former commander-in-chief. "He knows how to appropriately attack his opponent, to drive their polling numbers down, to get them out of the race. And that’s exactly what he’s doing."
Kelly then aired a clip of Christie reacting to Trump's words about his appearance, in which he told reporters, "There are tens of millions of Americans that struggle with their weight the same way I struggle with my weight. And they look at somebody who talks like that and they say, that’s a child. That’s a child."
The podcast host said she doesn't think Christie's message will change any voters' minds.
"I don’t think there’s one heavyset Trump supporter who actually is going to be offended thinking, ‘Oh he must think I’m a fat pig.’ Like he’s using these very derogatory terms to insult somebody who he can’t stand," she spilled.
"Trump’s admitted that he himself has got a bit of a weight problem in the past," she laughed in conclusion.
Though the father-of-five and Christie were once allies, Trump admitted he felt betrayed by the latter when he announced he would be running against him in hopes of winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
