Megyn Kelly Says Donald Trump's 'Heavyset' Fans Don't Care That He Fat Shames Chris Christie

"This is theater. This is politics. And President Trump gets this better than anybody else," Hunt praised of the former commander-in-chief. "He knows how to appropriately attack his opponent, to drive their polling numbers down, to get them out of the race. And that’s exactly what he’s doing."

Kelly then aired a clip of Christie reacting to Trump's words about his appearance, in which he told reporters, "There are tens of millions of Americans that struggle with their weight the same way I struggle with my weight. And they look at somebody who talks like that and they say, that’s a child. That’s a child."