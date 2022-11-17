Jack Black & Other Celebs Come Together For International Day Of Kindness

Meanwhile, Matt Higgins, CEO and Co-founder at RSE Ventures, Autism Speaks National Board Member, and part-time Shark on Shark Tank, had some thoughts about why being kind is so important — especially in today's world.

"A small act of kindness has the power to change someone’s life. Growing up, I faced innumerable obstacles that I couldn’t have overcome without perseverance, and the hope I derived from witnessing kindness in unexpected places. This World Kindness Day, I hope to pay forward some of that kindness by supporting Autism Speaks and Redline Steel, which have come together to create a kinder world for families and individuals with autism. Join them in spreading kindness!" he said.

Colin Wayne, decorated US Army Veteran & CEO of Redline Steel, added: "This World Kindness Day — and the days that follow — I am proud to partner with Autism Speaks in an effort to advocate for the autism community. Autism affects 1 in 44 children in the USA, and while it can vary in severity, all individuals with autism deserve to be treated with kindness. We believe that by working together, we can provide affected families with the tools and resources they need to help individuals with autism thrive in a kinder world."