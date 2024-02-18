Jack Osbourne Admits His Divorce Was Harder Than Dealing With MS and Getting Sober: 'It's the Death of Something'
Jack Osbourne opened up on the grieving process he experienced after his 2019 split from ex-wife Lisa Stelly.
On the Sunday, February 18, episode of Kelly Rizzo's "Comfort Food" podcast, Osbourne admitted the "toughest time" in his adult life was when he was going through his divorce.
"Way harder than dealing with the MS," he said, referring to being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012. "Way harder than getting sober."
"It's a huge grieving process," he added. "It's the death of something."
Rizzo chimed in, "And I feel like people don't think about that as much, that can be just as strong a grieving period as a death."
"There is a united thing, a couple, and that ceases to exist and you have to process out, well what does this mean now, how do I go through life?" Osbourne explained. "I've got three kids and I have to move out and I've gotta do all this."
"It's comparable to losing someone. Obviously, it's not...it's a different bucket of loss," he clarified. "But that was really tough for me. That was a really difficult time because all of the emotions associated with divorce and like feeling failure and things like that."
If anyone understands the complexities of grief, it's Rizzo. The producer tied the knot with Full House star Bob Saget in 2018, but after only four years of marriage, the comedian tragically passed away in his sleep in his Orlando, Fl., hotel room in January 2022.
Following his heartbreaking death, the 44-year-old shared the details of their final conversation during an appearance on the Today show.
"I'm just very grateful that it was all, 'I love you so much,'" she said at the time. "I think I said, 'I love you dearly,' and he said, 'I love you endlessly,' and he said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' It was just all love."
"If you knew Bob and he loved you, you knew it," she noted. "There was never, ever a doubt in your mind."
New episodes of Comfort Food drop weekly, every Sunday on all major podcasting platforms. Comfort Food is produced by Wheelhouse DNA for Acast.