Jack Osbourne Shockingly Reveals What Dad Ozzy Refuses to Do as a Grandparent

By:

Sep. 18 2023, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Jack Osbourne is revealing how his rockstar dad, Ozzy, is as a grandfather.

During a recent interview, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test contestant gushed over how great the former Black Sabbath member is with his granddaughters Pearl, 11, Andy Rose, 7, Minnie Theodora, 5 – who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly — and Maple Artemis, 1 — who he shares with fiancée Aree Gearhart. However, Jack made it clear that there's a few things Ozzy will absolutely not do while looking after the kiddos.

Jack Osbourne gave insight into how Ozzy Osbourne is as a grandfather.

When asked if the music legend, 74, has been on diaper duty, the 37-year-old admitted, "My dad is like, 'H---, no. Like, no!' Because my dad's in that era where, like, men don't touch diapers. Like, that's not that's not what dads do."

There's also one other fun-filled activity that Jack's mother, Sharon Osbourne, will partake in with the girls that Ozzy will flat-out refuse to do. "If my kids are at the house and like they all want to get into bed and watch TV with my mom, my dad is like, 'Nope.' And he like, gets out of the bed and like, goes. He's like, 'No, I'm not doing that,'" the father-of-four admitted.

There are two specific rules when it comes to how Ozzy Osbourne grandparents.

"I'm like, 'Why?' He's like, 'I don't want them going to school being like, 'I was in bed with my grandpa.' He's like, 'No, not dealing with it.' And I'm like, 'OK.' I'm like, 'Fine, that's your boundary. That's your boundary,'" Jack explained of the patriarch.

The famous offspring also noted that his parents have specific stipulations about their visits with his girls. "They won't do it at my house. It's a little easier for them if we drop the girls with them," he noted.

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne will only watch their grandkids at their own house.

"The good thing is — outside of the baby — it's that they can handle it now, you know, they're much easier. The kids can tell you what they need when they need it," he said of his brood.

Source: OK!

Fox News Digital conducted the interview with Jack Osbourne.

