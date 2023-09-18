Jack Osbourne Shockingly Reveals What Dad Ozzy Refuses to Do as a Grandparent

When asked if the music legend, 74, has been on diaper duty, the 37-year-old admitted, "My dad is like, 'H---, no. Like, no!' Because my dad's in that era where, like, men don't touch diapers. Like, that's not that's not what dads do."

There's also one other fun-filled activity that Jack's mother, Sharon Osbourne, will partake in with the girls that Ozzy will flat-out refuse to do. "If my kids are at the house and like they all want to get into bed and watch TV with my mom, my dad is like, 'Nope.' And he like, gets out of the bed and like, goes. He's like, 'No, I'm not doing that,'" the father-of-four admitted.